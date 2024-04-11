‘Art At The Grill’ Spring Show Opens April 16

A new spring show opens at Damariscotta River Grill on Thursday, April 18, showcasing the photography and art of Michael Fillyaw, Jon Luoma, and Jim Nyce.

To celebrate the artists and the “Art at the Grill” opening, a special prix fixe three course menu will be offered the evening for $29, with a choice of wine pairings for $10, or choose a selection from the regular menu, from 4-8:30 p.m. on April 18. A portion of the dinner proceeds will be used to fund a scholarship for a Lincoln Academy student pursuing an art education. Reservations are recommended. Art is on display through May 28.

Fillyaw’s niche is outdoor photography.

“For me, the enjoyment is in the hunt as well as the capture. Walking on streets, in the woods, along streams, on the beach, and in marshes is physically gratifying as much as it is photographic and artistic,” he said. “I enjoy feeling the wind, sun, rain, and snow on my face, the weight of the camera and tripod on my back, hearing the pounding waves, the calling of the shore birds, the sloshing of rubber boots in the mud and water, and smelling the pine forest and seaweed. I go to these places without expectations, but always with the same goals: be present in the moment, chase the light, and see what others miss.”

Michael Fillyaw Photography supports the mission and values of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Mass. and donates 7% of his sales to the breast cancer fund.

Luoma studied traditional Chinese ink painting in the Sichuan Province of China. The approaches and philosophies of Chinese (or oriental) painting influence his work. This includes an emphasis on landscape, and trying to evoke moods and essences of nature and places, rather than photographic realism or momentary light and weather effects.

Luoma does not paint “traditional Chinese ink paintings” but he does use Chinese inks as well as Western watercolors.

“I work and paint mostly in Maine, but sometimes outside the state and (occasionally) outside the country. I’ve traveled and trekked a number of times in Asia and the Himalayas. I’ve done quite a bit of hiking, canoeing, and cross-country skiing in Maine and beyond,” he said.

Luoma illustrated a limited letterpress edition of Henry David Thoreau’s “The Maine Woods,” and the original illustrations are in the Portland Museum of Art. Two of his paintings of Baxter State Park are reproduced in “Art of Katahdin,” by David Little.

Nyce, a photographer, said he is fascinated by breaking the bonds of context, serendipitous design, color relationships, visual layers, and textural elements that can transcend the two dimensional nature of his images.

“The world around us is 360 degrees of totally immersive color, form, and motion; in a constant state of change. My camera sees only little frozen rectangles of that visual cacophony. But far from that being a liability, it enables me to really focus and seek out the “choice bits” of the world – fixed fragments which for me represent beauty, mystery, and/or wonder that could easily otherwise pass by unnoticed,” he said. “For me, photography is a powerful tool for my continuing discovery of beauty in apparently mundane and unremarkable fragments of the world.”

The Damariscotta River Grill, at 155 Main St. in Damariscotta, is open seven nights for dinner, starting at 4 p.m. To make a reservation, call 563-2992. For more information, go to damariscottarivergrill.com or find the restaurant on Facebook.

