Art at The Grill to Celebrate Fall Opening

Damariscotta River Grill hosts three new artists for its fall Art at the Grill show on display Nov. 1 to Dec. 14.

Lonie Laffely Ellis, Dianne Smith Dolan, and Hannah Ineson each work with multiple mediums, including painting with oil, acrylic, pastels, watercolor, encaustics, as well as ceramics and fiber arts.

Celebrate the work of these artists any time from 3 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the grill with a special drink and appetizer menu, along with regular offerings.

Ellis is an artist who enjoys working in multiple mediums. Her interests include ceramics, encaustic painting, and fiber arts. Ellis’ art background includes some formal education at local universities, though she attributes most of her knowledge to curiosity, exploration and play. Aside from making her own art, she enjoys sharing and teaching from her home studio in Topsham, and at local schools and events.

Dolan attended the Maryland Institute of Art and The Hartford Art School where she earned a BFA in painting. She holds a master’s degree in art education and has taught art in the New England area for many years. She is a representational artist who works in a variety of media, most notably, oils.

Ineson has been painting, showing, and teaching art workshops for over 30 years in Maine, and for about 15 years, in Florida. Coming from a family of artists, Ineson is primarily self-taught, inspired by several generations of ancestors and has studied with a number of well-known artists who teach on the coast of Maine. She paints in several media, predominantly watercolor, acrylic and oil, and also works in clay. Ineson has taught watercolor for Elderhostel students in Mexico and was artist-in-residence at the Big Cypress Preserve in the Everglades. Currently, she is an instructor of watercolor journaling at the Marco Island Center for the Arts. Of her work exhibited in Maine, Ineson’s paintings primarily consist of coastal New England landscapes.

Damariscotta River Grill hours are 3 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday; closed Sunday and Wednesday; and 3 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Happy Hours and early dinner specials are from 3 to 5:30 p.m. To make a reservation, call 563-2992. For more information, visit damariscottarivergrill.com, or follow on Facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

