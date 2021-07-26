Advanced Search
Art Auction Benefit for Seagull Shop and Restaurant

at

A selection of the artwork donated to Saltwater Artists Gallery's silent auction to benefit the Seagull Shop and Restaurant. (Photo courtesy Saltwater Artists Gallery)

The Saltwater Artists Gallery is holding a silent auction with the total proceeds to go to the Seagull Shop and Restaurant in New Harbor which burned down last September.

The bidding on 18 gorgeous art items will end at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. There will be a reception to meet the contributing artists on that day from noon-5 p.m. There is more information on the artwork in the auction on the website saltwaterartists.com.

The Saltwater Artists Gallery is located at 3056 Bristol Road (Route 130) in New Harbor and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

