Art by Helen Warner on Display at Bristol Area Library

Artwork by Helen Warner, of Newcastle, will be on display at the Bristol Area Library during the month of May.

Warner is inspired by the beauty and color of the natural world and her work tends toward subjects in nature, according to a news release. After a 40-plus year nursing career, retirement offered the opportunity to focus on art. She is primarily self taught but has attended many workshops and classes locally, in Florida and in the Bahamas over the past 15 years.

Warner’s work has been displayed at River Arts, Damariscotta; Kefauver Studio and Gallery, Damariscotta; Harlow Gallery, Hallowell; Boothbay Regional Art Foundation members shows and ARTinME with an honorable mention in 2019; Maine Coast Gallery, Friendship; Chocolate Church Arts Gallery, Bath; and Maine Art Gallery, Wiscasset. She has had solo shows at Atlantic Motor Car in Wiscasset, Rising Tide, and Pemaquid Watershed Association in Damariscotta, and a group show, “Seven Women Create,” at Sotheby’s in Damariscotta. She is a gallery artist for Still Point Art Gallery in Brunswick. Her paintings are held in private collections across the country.

Warner’s artwork can be viewed during regular library hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The Bristol Area Library is located at the corner of Route 130 and Old County Road.

