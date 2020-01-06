Art Club for Children at Waldoboro Public Library

Registration has begun for a winter art program at the Waldoboro Public Library, located at 958 Main St. in Waldoboro. Art Club will be held on Thursdays from 3:30-5:30 p.m. for five weeks beginning Thursday, Jan. 16 through Feb. 13, for students going into grades four through six. Whether budding artists or those just wanting to have some creative fun with materials, all abilities are welcome.

Each Art Club session will have a different focus of art-making. Children will gain hands-on experience with the tools, materials, and techniques pertaining to the week’s art-making. In addition, they will have an opportunity to learn about noted artists and innovators in similar areas of art-making.

Joyce Steel, a Waldoboro artist and teacher, will be instructing the Art Club program at the library. Steel is an art educator committed to providing an innovative and nurturing creative learning environment, where children may experiment and discover their creative voice.

This program is free of charge and limited to 15 members. To enroll, or for more information, call the Waldoboro Public Library at 832-4484, or stop by the library, which is open Mondays and Thursdays noon-7 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The deadline for enrollment is Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

