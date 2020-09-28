Art Display at Library

The paintings of Marcia Brandwein on currently on display at the Bristol Area Library and feature her love of trees. Brandwein graduated from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y. with a bachelor of fine arts in illustration. Her career then led her to home textile design. For over 30 years she created textiles for major home textile stores culminating in the interior design for the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

Her paintings and pastels of the patterns in nature in Maine have been her focus for the past ten years.

Brandwein has a studio and gallery that is open by appointment; her work can also be viewed on her website, marciabrandwein.com.

The library will be featuring her work throughout September. The library is open Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

