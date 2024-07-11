Art Fair at the Schoolhouse July 13

The 13th annual Arts at the Schoolhouse event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at the historic Washington Schoolhouse at 1426 Route 32 in Round Pond. As always, admission is free.

Seventeen peninsula artists and artisans will be selling a variety of handcrafted works inside the schoolhouse and outside in tents. In addition, yarn and fabric will also be for sale. Choose from a beautiful mixture of wool and man-made yarn materials for just $10 a bag. Fabric will be priced by the yard. To donate surplus yarn or fabric, call Carol Joyal at 215-593-7971.

The event is sponsored by the Round Pond Schoolhouse Association. Proceeds will go toward the association’s weathervane fund and support the group’s mission to maintain this 19th century landmark as a place for cultural, educational, and community events.

For more information, go to roundpondschoolhouse.org or the Round Pond Schoolhouse Facebook page.

