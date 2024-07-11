The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Art Fair at the Schoolhouse July 13

at

In addition to handcrafted art works, yarn and fabric will also be for sale at the 13th annual Arts at the Schoolhouse. Choose from a beautiful mixture of wool and man-made yarn materials for just $10 a bag. (Photo courtesy Jim Stano)

In addition to handcrafted art works, yarn and fabric will also be for sale at the 13th annual Arts at the Schoolhouse. Choose from a beautiful mixture of wool and man-made yarn materials for just $10 a bag. (Photo courtesy Jim Stano)

The 13th annual Arts at the Schoolhouse event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at the historic Washington Schoolhouse at 1426 Route 32 in Round Pond. As always, admission is free.

Seventeen peninsula artists and artisans will be selling a variety of handcrafted works inside the schoolhouse and outside in tents. In addition, yarn and fabric will also be for sale. Choose from a beautiful mixture of wool and man-made yarn materials for just $10 a bag. Fabric will be priced by the yard. To donate surplus yarn or fabric, call Carol Joyal at 215-593-7971.

The event is sponsored by the Round Pond Schoolhouse Association. Proceeds will go toward the association’s weathervane fund and support the group’s mission to maintain this 19th century landmark as a place for cultural, educational, and community events.

For more information, go to roundpondschoolhouse.org or the Round Pond Schoolhouse Facebook page.

This year, 17 peninsula artists and artisans be selling a variety of handcrafted works inside and outside the historic Round Pond Schoolhouse during the 13th annual Arts at the Schoolhouse event. (Photo courtesy Jim Stano)

This year, 17 peninsula artists and artisans be selling a variety of handcrafted works inside and outside the historic Round Pond Schoolhouse during the 13th annual Arts at the Schoolhouse event. (Photo courtesy Jim Stano)


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^