‘Art from the Heart’ Show at YMCA

Artists from Mobius Inc.’s “Creative Opportunities” program opened an exhibit at the CLC YMCA on Oct. 15. The “Art from The Heart II” show will run until Dec. 15. This is the first time that Mobius’ artists will be displayed in the gallery.

Co-chairs for the event, Savannah Robinson and Marguerite Eastman, have selected works from Mobius artists from all over Lincoln County. Mobius’ artists have previously been showcased at River Art’s Gallery and LincolnHealth Miles campus.

With COVID-19 restrictions, Mobius’ artists have worked at home, on Zoom, and in collaboration with one another to create the vision they share in these pieces. Many of the works on exhibit were created by artists without vision or different able mobility.

The show has everything from abstracts to self-portraits and landscapes, all from the talented hands of local artists.

“I like making art,” said artist Jessica Garren. “I like to play with colors. I like to think outside the box.”

“Sometimes when I am making art, I forget there are things that discourage me these days,” said co-chair Eastman.

The artists are presenting works in many mediums including assemblage, acrylics, watercolors, glitter paint, watercolor pencils, mixed media, art markers, and wax pastels.

The collaborative show will feature works from Frances Caron, Ricky Cook, Marguerite Eastman, Jessica Garren, Victoria L’Heureux, Amrita Plante, Angela Reed, Jill Risinger, Savannah Robinson, Danielle Stevenson, Ken Sproul, Michael Turner, Gladys Wall, Lester Warman, Weston Wotton, and Marlene York.

The CLC Y art gallery welcomes visitors and requests compliance with all COVID-19 precautions, including masks, hand sanitizing, and social distancing.

Most work on exhibit will be for sale, with a portion of the sales going to support continuing artistic opportunities at “Creative Opportunities,” an inclusive program sponsored by Mobius. For more information, please contact the artists’ representative, Ellie Busby at ebusby@mobiusinc.org.

