Art in Nature at Hearty Roots

Mindful reflection is what youth programming at Hearty Roots is all about. Through one-on-one nature-based opportunities, local kids adventure outside with a qualified mentor to use Maine’s outdoors as a guide.

“Walking in the woods is the perfect way to process,” said Lauren Cucci, Hearty Roots adventure mentor. “A trail’s pathway allows for discussion and silence and everything in between.”

On a recent journey, a reflective adventure led to mindful art with fall providing the materials for a mandala.

For more information, go to heartyroots.org.

