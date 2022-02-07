Art Lessons at Waldoboro Public Library

Waldoboro Public Library will be offering two different series of art lessons for adults beginning in February.

The first is Art Fun for Adults, a curbside program. This will begin on Feb. 9, and run for five consecutive Wednesdays through March 9, with a new art project each week.

Due to continued pandemic precautions, the art take-and-make projects, complete with instructions and supplies, will be available for curbside pickup each Wednesday after 11 a.m. at the library.

The projects will be simple to understand and can be developed, creatively, in as basic or complex a manner as each participant chooses to make them. All levels of experience welcome. Class size is limited to 15. The deadline for enrollment is Feb. 4.

Waldoboro artist and teacher, Joyce Steel, will provide projects for this program. An art educator, Steel has taught in both public and private education, as well as a variety of adult education courses and private classes. She is committed to providing an innovative creative learning environment where participants are encouraged to experiment and discover their own creative voice.

The second offering is Your Imaginative Muse and Watercolors with Waldoboro artist Debe Loughlin. Loughlin will share her methods and tips about watercolor painting techniques.

In this basic class, students will learn about the materials, a variety of painting surfaces and the magic of applying watercolors onto the paper. Students will learn practical application of the skill and the ins and outs and tips of watercolor painting and come away with confidence and an original watercolor landscape.

Students with any questions are welcome to email the instructor at debe.loughlin@gmail.com. Students are expected to provide their own supplies and the library has a list of the basic and inexpensive supplies needed. No experience is necessary.

This watercolor painting class will meet via Zoom from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on three Saturdays, Feb. 26, March 5, and March 12. Those interested must register to receive the link to the classes. Class size is limited to 10 and enrollment ends on Feb. 19.

Both programs are free. To enroll, or for more information, call the library at 832-4484, email info@waldoboro.lib.me.us, or ask at the front desk.

The library is open noon to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 12-7; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

