Join Sherrie York at Bremen Library’s art gallery on Thursday, Feb. 2 between 4-6 p.m. as she opens her show of exquisite linocut prints inspired by the Maine coast and landscape.

Refreshments will be served and all are welcome. The show will hang for the entire month of February.

Located at 204 Waldoboro Road, (Route 32) in Bremen, the Bremen Library is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. For more information call 529-5572, or go to bremenlibrary.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

