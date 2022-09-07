On Friday, Sept. 9, Bremen Library will host an art opening titled “Works from the Studio”. The September show will feature paintings from a studio class taught by Ronald Frontin.

A dozen accomplished artists will choose pieces which demonstrate a facet of their growth. The event will depart from a typical gallery show in its presentation. Each artist will write a description to convey the focus and process used to complete the painting.

Both watercolor and oil paintings are represented. The works include landscapes, still life, and portraiture. This community of artists is bound by a common respect, which fuels their desire to master the elements of painting while expressing their personal style. Frontin coaches each of these artists according to their need. Though he is a master painter himself who can communicate the process of creating a work of art, he does not rely on fixed formulas.

Many artists will be available to discuss their work at the opening on Sept. 9 from 4-7 p.m., and most works will be for sale. The show is available for viewing during regular library hours, Tuesday through Saturday, until Oct 1. Refer to the library website for hours and directions.

The Bremen Library is located at 204 Waldoboro Road (Route 32) in Bremen. The library is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. For more information, call 529-5572, email bremenmainelibrary@gmail.com, or go to bremenemlibrary.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

