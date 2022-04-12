Art Sale to Benefit Ukraine

A sale of original artworks by Maine artists to benefit the Ukrainian people will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29 and 30, at Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust Round Top Farm in Damariscotta.

There will be soft live background music each afternoon at the sale. The exhibit will be tended by the Midcoast artists who organized the fundraiser: Lyn Asselta, Jane Herbert, Betty Heselton, Sally Loughridge, Penny Moody, and Marnie Sinclair.

The sale’s full proceeds will be sent directly to Doctors Without Borders and Save the Children Charities.

