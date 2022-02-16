Art Scholarship Available for Maine High School Seniors

Liberty Graphics, environmentally conscious T-shirt printers, is currently accepting art submissions to its 25th annual $1,000 art scholarship contest.

All high school seniors residing in Maine are invited to submit original work that reflects on the theme of “Art and our Natural Environment.”

Work may be submitted by email to betsy@lgtees.com, or send the original to 44 Main St., P.O. Box 5 Liberty, ME 04949, attention Scholarship.

The submission deadline is April 11. Entry forms to accompany each submission and contest details are available under the “About” section at lgtees.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

