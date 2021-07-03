Art Show: Bremen to Havana

When summer is in full bloom, galleries and art walks welcome visitors and residents to view the diverse works of artists in Maine. This year, Bremen Library on Route 32 will host a show by Sharon Marchi during the month of July. The works include both oil on canvas and watercolor paintings. A reception on Friday, July 9 from 4-7 p.m. is open to the community.

A trip to Cuba in 2016 and the beauty of the coast in and around Bremen provide the inspiration for the show. Each painting represents a moment in time.

After a windstorm in October forced the fishermen to beach their boats in the marsh off Greenland Cove, Marchi was struck by the afternoon light that illuminated the safety of this refuge. During the COVID-19 shutdown, traps remained stacked on Poland’s dock well into the summer. During a spring morning calm, the water mirrored the multicolored traps in perfect clarity.

In Cuba, the colonial architecture and pastel buildings appeal to the artist’s eye. The Cuban people, however, portray the life of a previous century that still exists: the street cleaner pushing his cart past flaking stucco, the musician entertaining long after Hemingway frequented the bar, and the bicycle taxi driver who is one of many in the city. Family portraits, landscapes, and still life paintings will be displayed.

Marchi began painting after retiring from a career in education. Ron Frontin, an accomplished and widely collected professional painter, mentors a diverse group of students in weekly studio classes. The class primarily focuses on academic oil painting techniques, though Frontin also offers watercolor coaching. Marchi attributes her growth as an artist during the past six years to Frontin’s wise mentorship.

Last summer, when no classes were held, Marchi attended two remote watercolor classes offered by Evelyn Dunphey, also a well respected Maine artist. Two pieces from the class will be displayed.

After the long months of isolation, Marchi hopes to welcome many friends and painting colleagues at the reception on July 9 to celebrate the freedom to gather and to support artists in Maine.

