Art Supplies Sale to Benefit Apifera Farm

The Saltwater Artists Gallery is selling art supplies owned by artist Polly Steadman to benefit Apifera Farm, a nonprofit animal sanctuary providing forever homes for elderly and special-needs animals. There is a great variety of art materials to choose from, including easels, brushes, paints, and canvases as large as 30 inches by 40 inches, and much more.

The gallery will open Friday, May 28 for Memorial Day weekend. The gallery will be open the following two weekends and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting June 18.

The gallery is located at 3056 Bristol Road in New Harbor, about 1/4 mile before Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park. For more information, go to saltwaterartists.com

