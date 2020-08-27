Artist Featured at Archipelago

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

South Bristol painter Sally Loughridge returns to Archipelago, the Island Institute’s gallery and store, in Rockland with new sea and landscapes through Sept. 19. For over 18 years, she has exhibited her artwork at Archipelago, home to unique original art, craft, and design representing the very best of Maine’s islands and coast. This year, the 200th birthday of Maine, also marks the 20th anniversary of this Rockland landmark.

Loughridge’s artwork is inspired by Maine’s natural elements and cycles of light, warmth, and tide. By simplifying light and shape patterns, she strives to show her emotional resonance with, and respect for, nature’s essential beauty, rhythm, and mystery. During this time, when social interactions and activities have been restricted, the artist says that “painting has been even more central to helping me stay balanced and hopeful.”

Loughridge has exhibited her oil and soft pastel work in galleries throughout the Midcoast and has juried over invitational shows for many years. In 2020, many art shows have been curtailed due to the novel coronavirus, but Loughridge continues to paint almost daily.

More information about Archipelago is online at islandinstitute.org. Information about the artist is online at sallyloughridge.com.

