Artists Return to Wiscasset for Annual Plein Air Event

Twenty artists from all over Maine will create paintings in Wiscasset and throughout Lincoln County in Maine Art Gallery’s annual plein air event, Paint Wiscasset and Beyond. The artists will begin to create paintings on Monday, June 12.

On Thursday, June 15, the public can view previously completed paintings by these 20 artists. At a reception from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, the gallery will reveal the recently created “wet paint” art.

Both the dry and the wet art will be on exhibit through Sunday, July 9, during normal hours Thursday through Sunday. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gallery visitors are invited to participate in a raffle for a portable easel, donated by Salt Bay Art Supply in Damariscotta.

Some of the well-known Maine artists who are participating in Paint Wiscasset and Beyond include Michael Vermette, Diane Dubreuil, Eric Glass, Anthony Watkins, Deborah Chapin, Deena Ball, and Roberta Goschke.

All the artists will display previously completed works in the gallery during the time they are out and about creating new paintings.

The public is invited to observe the artists as they interpret the local landscape. Anyone residing in Wiscasset village who would like artists to paint their homes is invited to contact Celia Ludwig at celiaartist28@gmail.com. Ludwig will give the address as a suggestion for the artists to paint, if so inspired. There is no obligation to purchase the painting.

The Maine Art Gallery acknowledges with thanks exhibit sponsor Barnes Custom Window Treatments and season sponsor Sherri Dunbar of Tim Dunham Realty.

“Generations,” the current Maine Art Gallery exhibition in honor of its 65th anniversary, is on view through Saturday, June 10.

A nonprofit organization, the Maine Art Gallery has been dedicated to the advancement and preservation of the visual, fine, and applied arts through exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations, and educational programs for children and adults since 1958.

More information can be found at maineartgallerywiscasset.org and on the gallery’s Facebook page. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

The gallery is located at 15 Warren St. in Wiscasset.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

