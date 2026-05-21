Artwalk Waldoboro Returns for Fourth Fridays

Artwalk Waldoboro will kick off for the season on Friday, May 22 with open studios and events at 10 walkable venues in the historic village.

Artwalk Waldoboro strives to build meaningful connections between artists, entrepreneurs, merchants, cultural organizations, and everyday locals. This deliberate effort to support and integrate across the community lies at the core of our purpose. Through these collaborative partnerships, organizers intend to nurture a feeling of belonging and to enhance the town’s cultural vibrancy and economic vitality.

This month, the Waldoboro Public Library, at 958 Main St., kicks off the season with works by the students of the Medomak Valley High School photography classes taught by Brooke Holland. In the display case are pieces by students of Anthony Lufkin’s ceramics class.

The Heywood Gallery, at 921 Main St., will be open from 4-7 p.m. with “Celebrating Seasons,” a selection of realist artist Anne Heywood’s collection of landscapes depicting all four seasons. Across the street, visit the gallery at The Waldo Theatre, at 916 Main St., for “Blueprints” by local artist Debe Loughlin. Loughlin photographs seaweed, prints cyanotypes, and alters the image into imaginary islands.

Artwalk regulars Perch Cafe and Bakery, at 11 Friendship Road, will exhibit paintings by Carter Wentworth in May.

“Paintings are the recordings of my visual dialogue of the moment,” Wentworth said. “The process is a discovery, not premeditated so much as a reaction to the beginning mark within the chosen paper’s parameters. Aware of the edges, I sometimes imagine the painting as an excerpt of surrounding space, extending within my imagination beyond the physical boundaries.”

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The Waldoboro Inn and Ida’s Wine Bar, at 926 Main St., will reopen for the season featuring artist Lauren Head. Head is from the western mountains of Maine. Her artwork is greatly influenced by time spent outdoors. Having been a working artist and art educator for over 30 years, much of the work she creates is crafted at the forge.

Gravedigger’s Daughter, at 882 Main St., will feature watercolor paintings by Christopher Pullman in “Crab-o-rama.” For 35 years, Pullman served as the vice president for design and visual communication at WGBH Public Media in Boston, designing the visual language familiar to many in New England. He left WGBH in 2008 to pursue his long personal interest in painting.

Artwalk Waldoboro is pleased to welcome new venues this year.

Stillpoint Chiropractic, at 9 Friendship Road, will have works by two Waldoboro-based artists: Jacklyn Coyne Kovach and Rex Burgamy. Burgamy exhibits wood turning, wood carving, and books. Kovacs creates soulful and impressionistic paintings focusing on the emotions of living beings, the beauty of local architecture, and nature.

Habitat Gardening, at 856 Main St., springs from efforts to create an eco-friendly landscape in that connects to the Medomak River and all the wildlife it supports. During Artwalk, head down the hill to the little blue cape and see the wide variety of native plants and insects growing in the garden space, including monarch and American painted lady butterflies. There will be an Artwalk talk about the cool things happening in the garden at 4:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., or 6:15 p.m. Stay to listen to the eclectic tunes sung by Frankie Douglas, view artwork on display, peruse select garden plants and gifts for purchase, or just take a seat and enjoy the beautiful river view.

Over at 17 Friendship Road, enjoy the full menu and a later close at Day Boat Cafe and view anime work by McKenna Fitzpatrick. Below Day Boat, Holmes + Hudson Collective will feature works by three artists: ceramic works by Emily Armstrong, earrings by Ellipsem, and Quilt Art by Allison McKeen.

Artwalk Waldoboro occurs from 4-7 pm on the fourth Friday of the month from May through August. The remaining dates are June 26, July 24, and Aug. 28.

For more information, find Artwalk Waldoboro on Instagram at @waldoboroartwalk or email Jen Barrows at office@gravediggersdaughter.org.

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