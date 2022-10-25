The Waldo proudly presents “As You Like It” on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. as part of the “Shakespeare in Communities” program offered in collaboration with the Theater at Monmouth.

“As You Like It” is the story of Rosalind. Oppressed and exiled from court under threat of death, she escapes with her cousin, cross-dressed and gartered, into the wild and unpredictable Forest of Arden. Disguised as a boy, she creates a world of her choosing, reveling in her newfound agency and self-discovery, but chance encounters with the love-struck Orlando complicate her new adventure. All the world’s a stage in “As You Like It,” Shakespeare’s gender-bending comedy, where poetry, mistaken identities, and true loves lost and found abound.

Theater at Monmouth is a year-round repertory company of professional theater artists from across Maine and the United States. Founded in 1970, the theater was named The Shakespearean Theater of Maine by the Maine State Legislature in 1975. The mission of Theater at Monmouth is to present innovative approaches to Shakespeare and other classic plays through professional productions that enrich the lives of people throughout the state of Maine. In its 50 seasons, Theater at Monmouth has presented more than 350 productions in its three-month summer repertory season, including 28 world premieres, entertaining audiences from 36 states and through education tours in the fall and spring annually reaching more than 15,000 students.

Theater at Monmouth is a constituent member of Theater Communications Group, the Shakespeare Theater Association, the Winthrop Chamber of Commerce, the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce, and the Androscoggin Chamber of Commerce.

Online tickets are available for $15 for adults. Youth 17 and under are $5. Doors and box office open at 6:30 p.m. Wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase before the show and at intermission. Free parking is available on Main and School streets. Go to thewaldotheatre.org for tickets and more information. The Waldo is no longer requiring proof of vaccination, and has shifted to masks optional for all visitors.

This event is proudly sponsored and made possible with the support of Maine Community Foundation. The Waldo Theater is located at 916 Main St., Waldoboro. For more information call 975-6490 or go to thewaldotheatre.org.

