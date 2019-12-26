At the Lincoln

Happenings

Humor. Drama. Suspense. The final films of 2019 and the first of 2020 come to the Lincoln Theater screen. Happy New Year!

‘The Good Liar’

(R; 1 hour, 49 minutes)

Career con man Roy (played by Ian McKellen) sets his sights on his latest mark: recently widowed Betty (Helen Mirren), worth millions. And he means to take it all. But as the two draw closer, what should have been another simple swindle takes on the ultimate stakes.

Legendary actors Mirren and McKellen star together on screen for the first time in this suspenseful drama about the secrets people keep and the lies they live.

Final screenings: Thursday, Dec. 26 at 2 and 7 p.m.

‘Jojo Rabbit’

(PG-13; 1 hour 48 minutes)

Writer director Taika Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok,” “Hunt for the Wilderpeople”) brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film “Jojo Rabbit,” a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis, as Jojo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.

Plays Friday, Dec. 27 at 2 and 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 28 at 2 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 29 at 2 and 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Thursday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m.

Classic Film Club presents ‘The 39 Steps’

(1935; 1 hour, 26 minutes)

From director Alfred Hitchcock. While on vacation in London, Canadian Richard Hannay (Robert Donat) becomes embroiled in an international spy ring related to the mysterious “39 steps.” Then he meets agent Annabella Smith (Lucie Mannheim), who is soon killed in his apartment. He must elude the police, who are hunting him for murder, while he tries to stop Professor Jordan (Godfrey Tearle) from sending secrets out of the country. Hannay is assisted by Pamela (Madeleine Carroll), an unwilling accomplice who discovers the truth.

Plays Thursday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 3 at 2 p.m.

Upcoming films

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (PG) opens Friday, Jan. 3

Free: Stories to Screen: “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” (PG-13), Friday, Jan. 10

“Ford v Ferrari” (PG-13) opens Friday, Jan. 10

“The Irishman” (R) plays Thursday, Jan. 16

Free: Stories to Screen: “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” Friday, Jan. 17

“Parasite” (R) opens Friday, Jan. 17

Upcoming special events

“Les Miserables: The Staged Concert” (PG-13), Saturday, Jan. 4

The Met Live in HD: Alban Berg’s “Wozzeck,” Saturday, Jan. 11

National Theater Live: “Hansard,” Saturday, Jan. 18

Finally

Movie ticket prices are $8 and $6. Event ticket prices vary. For more information, go to lcct.org, call the box office at 563-3424, drop by the theater at 2 Theater St., or email info@lcct.org. Theater office hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Like Lincoln Theater on Facebook. Go to lcct.org to sign up for Lincoln Theater’s weekly e-blast. Follow the theater on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Curtain going up!

