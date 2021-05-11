At the Lincoln

One of the joys of going to the movies is to escape and marvel in unknown and unfamiliar worlds — to take a break from the tribulations of daily life and get lost in wonder. The Truffle Hunters does just that. As Variety notes, it is “A scrumptious cinematic journey. Try not to fall hard for the joy it spreads.”

‘French Exit’ (R; 1 hour, 50 minutes)

Frances Price (Michelle Pfeiffer), a 60-year-old penniless Manhattan socialite, has been living off her inheritance for 12 years. With the vast inheritance now gone, she cashes in the last of her possessions and resolves to live out her twilight days anonymously in a borrowed apartment in Paris, accompanied by her directionless son Malcolm (Lucas Hedges) and a cat named Small Frank, who may or may not embody the spirit of Frances’ dead husband (Tracy Letts). Final screenings Wednesday, May 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Thursday, May 6 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Presented in partnership with Stars Fine Jewelry and Gifts.

‘The Truffle Hunters’ (PG-13; 1 hour, 24 minutes — In Italian with English subtitles)

Deep in the forests of Piedmont, Italy, a handful of men, 70 or 80 years young, hunt for the rare and expensive white Alba truffle, which to date has resisted all modern science’s efforts at cultivation. They are guided by a secret culture and training passed down through generations, as well as by the noses of their cherished and expertly trained dogs. They live a simpler, slower way of life, in harmony with their loyal animals and their picture-perfect land, seemingly straight out of a fairy tale. They are untethered to cellphone screens or the internet, opting instead to make their food and drink by hand and prioritizing in-person connections and community.

The demand for white truffles increases year after year, even as the supply decreases. As a result of climate change, deforestation, and the lack of young people taking up the mantle, the truffle hunters’ secrets are more coveted than ever. However, as it soon becomes clear, these aging men may just hold something much more valuable than even this prized delicacy: the secret to a rich and meaningful life.

Playing Friday, May 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, May 8 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, May 9 at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Thursday, May 13 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Presented in partnership with Bangor Savings Bank.

