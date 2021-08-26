At the Lincoln

This week — cooking, music, dance and auditions! Now that’s entertainment.

‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’

­(R; 1 hour, 59 minutes)

Chef, writer, adventurer, and provocateur Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly. “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” is an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (“20 Feet from Stardom,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”), this unflinchingly honest look at Bourdain reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him.

Plays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, and Thursday, Aug. 26.

Presented in partnership with Broad Arrow Farm.

‘Ailey’

(PG-13; 1 hour, 22 minutes)

Alvin Ailey was a trailblazing pioneer who found salvation through dance. Ailey traces the full contours of this brilliant and enigmatic man whose search for the truth in movement resulted in enduring choreography that centers on the Black American experience with grace, strength, and unparalleled beauty. Told through Ailey’s own words and featuring evocative archival footage and interviews with those who intimately knew him, director Jamila Wignot weaves together a resonant biography of an elusive visionary.

Plays at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, and Thursday, Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Presented in partnership with Strong Hancock Funeral Home.

Salt Bay Chamberfest

Lincoln Theater is pleased to welcome Salt Bay Chamberfest to the stage for its 2021 concert series — advancing the vitality of chamber music by featuring standard chamber music literature, as well as new and existing works of living composers performed by today’s finest musicians.

Final concerts are as follows:

Friday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — flutist Hawk Henries.

Sunday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. — baritone Lester Lynch and harpist Bridget Kibbey.

Complete ticket information can be found by visiting the Lincoln Theater website.

LCCT auditions

Lincoln County Community Theater, the resident theater company of Damariscotta’s Lincoln Theater, will hold auditions for its 2021-22 season from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the theater.

Additional information can be found at lincolntheater.net.

Upcoming films

“Stillwater” (R) opens Friday, Sept. 3

“The Green Knight” (R) opens Friday, Sept. 10

“Respect” (PG-13) opens Friday, Sept. 17

“The Lost Leonardo” (PG-13) opens Friday, Sept. 24

Finally

Tickets available online in advance at lincolntheater.net or in person starting 30 minutes before show time. Movie tickets are $8 and $6. Event ticket prices vary. For more information, call the box office at 563-3424, drop by the theater at 2 Theater St., or email info@lcct.org. For more information about upcoming films and events, go to lincolntheater.net or sign up for the theater’s weekly e-blasts. Follow the theater on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in downtown Damariscotta. Curtain going up!

