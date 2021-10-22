At the Lincoln

Dan Stevens first won our hearts when we met him on screen as the beloved Matthew Crawley in “Downton Abbey.” And now he takes on another dreamy role as the pleasure-driven android in “I’m Your Man” opening at Lincoln Theater on Friday, Oct. 22. Inspired by a short story from German writer Emma Braslavsky, this cool, clever, and thought-provoking love story will have you pondering what it really means to be human.

‘The Alpinist’ (PG-13; 1 hour, 32 minutes)

Marc-Andre Leclerc climbs alone, far from the limelight. On remote alpine faces, the free-spirited 23-year-old Canadian makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history. Yet, he draws scant attention. With no cameras, no rope, and no margin for error, Leclerc’s approach is the essence of solo adventure. Nomadic and publicity shy, he doesn’t own a phone or car, and is reluctant to let a film crew in on his pure vision of climbing. Veteran filmmaker Peter Mortimer sets out to make a film about Leclerc but struggles to keep up with his elusive subject. Then, Leclerc embarks on a historic adventure in Patagonia that will redefine what is possible in solo climbing.

Final screenings Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. Presented in partnership with Miles Memorial Hospital League.

Exhibition On Screen: ‘Raphael Revealed’ (1 hour, 28 minutes)

Marking the 500th anniversary of Raphael’s death, the greatest exhibition ever held of his works took place in Rome. With over 200 masterpieces, over a hundred of which have been brought together for the first time, this major exhibition celebrates the life and work of Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino.

Award-winning director Phil Grabsky provides a fresh look at this giant of the Renaissance and shows why he is considered one of the all-time greats. More than just a painter, Raphael was one of the most extraordinary artists of the renaissance but is often misunderstood or mythologized. This film allows Raphael, for the first time, to be truly revealed.

Playing Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for youth ages 18 and under.

‘I’m Your Man’

(R; 1 hour, 45 minutes – In German with English Subtitles)

In order to obtain funds for her research, Alma (Maren Eggert) is persuaded to participate in an extraordinary study. For three weeks she is required to live with Tom (Dan Stevens), a humanoid robot designed to be the perfect life partner for her, tailored to her character and needs. “I’m Your Man” is a playful romance about relationships, love, and what it means to be human in the modern age.

Playing Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Thursday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Presented in partnership with Milling Around.

Met Live in HD: ‘Fire Shut Up In My Bones’

(Estimated running time: 3 hours, 15 minutes with one 30-minute intermission)

Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Grammy Award–winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard’s adaptation of Charles M. Blow’s moving memoir. The first opera by a Black composer presented on the Met stage and featuring a libretto by filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, the opera tells a poignant and profound story about a young man’s journey to overcome a life of trauma and hardship. James Robinson and Camille A. Brown, two of the creators of the recent production of the Gershwins’ “Porgy and Bess,” co-direct this new staging, live in cinemas. Baritone Will Liverman, one of opera’s most exciting young artists, stars as Charles, alongside sopranos Angel Blue as Destiny/Loneliness/Greta and Latonia Moore as Billie.

Plays Saturday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for youth ages 18 and under.

OldHat Stringband live in concert

Lincoln Theater is pleased to welcome OldHat Stringband to the stage for this special live concert.

OldHat Stringband is based out of Eliot. Fusing tight vocal harmonies with a lively rhythm section, OldHat creates a sound that draws from bluegrass, old time, folk, and country traditions. The band is comprised of Whitney Roy (guitar, vocals), Steve Roy (mandolin, fiddle, vocals), and Amanda Kowalski (bass). Whitney Roy’s lilting vocals provide the backbone of OldHat’s vocal blend, while her solid rhythm guitar anchors the bands rhythm section. Steve Roy is one of New England’s premier multi-instrumentalists, and has performed and toured with many of the acoustic world’s top acts. Amanda Kowalski is one of the more sought after bass players in the worlds of bluegrass and old time music, and her rhythmic drive and energy on stage are second to none.

The concert is on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for youth ages 18 and under. Tickets are available for purchase in advance and at the door.

Coming soon

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (PG-13) opens Friday, Oct. 29

“Sunset Boulevard” (1950) plays Thursday, Nov. 4 and Friday, Nov. 5

“No Time to Die” (PG-13) opens Friday, Nov. 26

Upcoming special event

LCCT presents: “Hair Frenzy” live on stage. Plays weekends from Friday, Nov. 12 through Saturday, Nov. 20.

Finally

Tickets available at the door starting 30 minutes before showtime or online in advance at lincolntheater.net. Movie ticket prices are $8 and $6. Event ticket prices vary. For more information, go to lincolntheater.net, call the box office at 563-3424, or drop by the theater at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta. Follow Lincoln Theater on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Curtain going up!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

