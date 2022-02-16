At the Lincoln

We hope you will join us this week as we welcome Kate McAleer, owner and founder of Bixby Chocolate, a women-owned family business located in Rockland. Bixby Chocolate is creating confections with a conscience; committed to fairness, sustainability, minimal environmental impact, and community enhancement, bringing chocolate lovers certified products that are safe, premium quality, and delicious with every bite!

And on Friday, what better way to kickoff school vacation week than with Spider-Man on the big screen! “Spider-Man: No Way Home” weaves a web of nostalgia, and featuring an all-star cast brings a superb reimagining of the superhero favorite to the big screen.

‘Drive My Car’

(NR; 2 hours, 59 minutes. In Japanese with English subtitles)

Two years after his wife’s unexpected death, Yusuke, a renowned stage actor and director, receives an offer to direct at a theater festival in Hiroshima. There, he meets a taciturn young woman assigned by the festival to chauffeur him in his beloved red Saab 900. As the production’s premiere approaches, tensions mount, and as he is forced to confront painful truths raised from his past, Yusuke begins – with the help of his driver – to face the haunting mysteries his wife left behind.

Final screenings Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Thursday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m.

Talking Food in Maine: Intimate Conversations with host Cherie Scott and guest Kate McAleer

Season two of Talking Food in Maine welcomes Women in Food Innovation. This is a free series of one-on-one conversations between host Cherie Scott, of Boothbay, and notable culinary pioneers who have made a substantial contribution to the culinary arts in the state of Maine.

Kate McAleer is an owner and founder of Bixby Chocolate, an artisan confectionary producer located in Rockland. The first Bixby products were developed after experimentation and trial and error in the family kitchen and are currently sold across the country in over a 3,000 specialty and natural food stores.

This event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. No reservations are necessary to attend this free event.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

(PG-13; 2 hours, 28 minutes)

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his superhero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the multiverse.

Plays Friday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Thursday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Bolshoi Ballet presents ‘Jewels’

(2 hours, 20 minutes with two intermissions)

Captured live in Moscow on Jan. 23. Emeralds for the elegance and sophistication of Paris, rubies for the speed and modernity of New York, and diamonds for an imperial St. Petersburg. Three sparkling scenes accompanied by the music of three essential composers, feature the styles of the three dance schools that have contributed to making George Balanchine, a legend of modern ballet.

Playing Saturday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for youth ages 18 and under.

Coming soon

2022 Oscar Nominated Short Films opens Friday, Feb. 25

“The Apartment” (1960) plays Thursday, March 3 and Friday, March 4

“The Worst Person in the World” (R) opens Friday, March 4

The Met Live in HD presents: “Rigoletto” plays Saturday, March 5

Talking Food in Maine with guest Vanessa Santarelli on Thursday, March 10

Finally

