I can’t think of a better way to celebrate summer than with some family favorites on the stage and screen. First, head down to the theater for an Indiana Jones double header! Two all-time favorites, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “The Last Crusade,” are playing just two screenings each this Thursday through Saturday.

The Disney classic, “101 Dalmatians,” is coming to the stage performed live by the talented youth at the Y-Arts program. Who could withstand these adorable pups!?

This Saturday, the classic tunes of legendary musician Cat Stevens will be performed live on our stage by singer songwriter Tom DiMenna. No question, there is something for everyone happening at the Lincoln Theater!

‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’

(PG; 1 hour, 55 minutes)

What better way to celebrate summer than with some old favorites on the big screen! Lincoln Theater is pleased to present the second film in our 2022 Summer Blockbuster series, and the first of an Indiana Jones doubleheader, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” Dr. Indiana Jones, a renowned archeologist and expert in the occult, is hired by the U.S. government to find the ark of the covenant, which is believed to still hold the Ten Commandments. Unfortunately, Hitler’s agents are also after the ark. Indy and his ex-flame Marion escape from various close scrapes in a quest that takes them from Nepal to Cairo.

Plays Thursday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 5 at 2 p.m.

Y-Arts presents: ‘101 Dalmatians KIDS!’

Disney’s classic animated tale of kidnapping villains and courageous puppies is adapted in this “fur-tastic” musical adventure. Pet owners, Roger and Anita, live happily in London with their Dalmatians, Pongo and Perdita, stalwart dogs devoted to raising their puppies. Everything is quiet until Anita’s former classmate, the monstrous Cruella De Vil, plots to steal the puppies for her new fur coat. The Dalmatians rally all the dogs of London for a daring rescue of the puppies from Cruella and her bumbling henchmen.

This event is rescheduled from July 28-29. Showings Thursday, Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $5. We ask that you please consider wearing a mask for this event.

‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’

(PG-13; 2 hours, 7 minutes)

What better way to celebrate summer than with some old favorites on the big screen! Lincoln Theater is pleased to present the third film in our 2022 Summer Blockbuster series, and the second of an Indiana Jones doubleheader, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” An art collector appeals to Jones to embark on a search for the Holy Grail. He learns that another archaeologist has disappeared while searching for the precious goblet, and the missing man is his own father, Dr. Henry Jones. The artifact is much harder to find than they expected, and its powers are too much for those impure in heart.

Plays Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m.

Tom DiMenna performance

Get your friends together and experience a night of Cat Stevens’ greatest hits and classic tunes performed by Maine-based singer-songwriter Tom DiMenna. The evening will be packed with nostalgia, storytelling, and fun music. You may even be moved to sing along, or at least hum! DiMenna’s impressive vocal range and guitar style have been perfected with decades of stage performances. He has been entertaining audiences with his tribute show up and down the Maine Coast and now he’s coming to you! This is your chance to see what all the buzz is about. Don’t be shy!

One performance only on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for youth ages 18 and younger.

Salt Bay Chamberfest

Lincoln Theater is pleased to welcome the Salt Bay Chamberfest to the stage for their 2022 summer concert series, Illuminations. Concert one features bright familiar works and a recent transcription of a Japanese folk tale with video imagery exploring metaphors of light and dark, featuring marimba sensation Makoto Nakura and the renowned Horszowski Trio.

Concert is Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. There will be a pre-concert lecture by Mark Mandarano beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40 for adults, $38 for Lincoln Theater members and Chamberfest donors, $25 for Chamberfest first-time attendees, and free for students.

Subscriptions for the full Salt Bay Chamberfest are available through Lincoln Theater’s online box office. Please check the Salt Bay Chamberfest information on Lincoln Theater’s website for updates on COVID-19 protocols for all events.

Coming soon

Salt Bay Chamberfest concerts continue through Saturday, Aug. 20

“Top Gun” (PG-13) opens Saturday, Aug. 20

BBC’s “The Blue Planet” plays Sunday, Aug. 21

“Art is Not a Solace” with post-screening talkback plays Thursday, Aug. 25

“Elvis” (PG-13) opens Friday, Aug. 26

Movie ticket prices are $8 and $6. Event ticket prices vary.

