At the Lincoln November 14, 2022 at 2:19 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLCCT to Present Pulitzer-Winning ‘Crimes of the Heart’Time for a Good Laugh with ‘Women in Jeopardy!’At the LincolnLincoln County Community Theater Presents ‘Halfway There’Last Call for ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged’ Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!