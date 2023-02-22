At the Lincoln

Two decades after he shot to stardom in “Love Actually,” Bill Nighy is back on the big screen and this time he’s receiving some well-deserved Oscar buzz. The 73-year-old actor has received his very first Oscar nomination for best actor in a leading role, giving a career best performance as Mr. Williams in “Living,” opening Friday, Feb. 24.

Oscar-nominated short films

For the 18th consecutive year, Shorts HD and Magnolia Pictures present the Oscar-nominated short films. With all three categories offered – animated, live action and documentary – this is your annual chance to predict the winners (and have the edge in your Oscar pool)! A perennial hit with audiences around the country and the world. Mark your calendars and don’t miss this year’s selection of shorts on the big screen!

Presented in partnership with Bangor Savings Bank. Detailed information on all of this year’s nominated shorts is available at lincolntheater.net.

Animated shorts (PG-13/R; 1 hour, 37 minutes) final showing is Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

Live action shorts (PG-13; 1 hour, 55 minutes) final showing is Thursday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.

‘Living’

(PG-13; 1 hour, 42 minutes)

In 1950s London, a humorless civil servant decides to take time off work to experience life after receiving a grim diagnosis. Receiving Oscar nominations for best actor in a leading role (Bill Nighy) and best adapted screenplay, “Living” is the story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who at the eleventh hour makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful.

Showing Friday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Thursday, March 2 at 2 p.m. Presented in partnership with Tidemark Institute.

‘Red Dust’

(1932; 1 hour, 23 minutes)

The final film for series six of The Classic Film Club, celebrating the pre-code era of Hollywood. When earthy prostitute Vantine (Jean Harlow) arrives at Dennis Carson’s (Clark Gable) rubber plantation in Indochina, she initiates a steamy affair with the rugged foreman, but is sent packing when the passion cools. Soon Dennis is joined by new employee Gary (Gene Raymond) and his classy but high-strung wife, Barbara (Mary Astor), who falls into Dennis’ arms while her husband is away. When Vantine returns, Dennis must decide between the refined adulteress and the tramp with the heart of gold.

We are pleased to be joined at each screening by film historian and Classic Film Club host, Jeannie MacDonald, for a pre-film introduction and post-screening talkback. Playing Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m. and Friday, March 3, at 2 p.m. Presented in partnership with Drum & Drum Real Estate.

Coming soon

“A Man Called Otto” (PG-13) opens Friday, March 3

National Theatre Live presents: “The Crucible,” Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10

“Women Talking” (PG-13) opens Friday, March 10

“Emily” (R) opens Friday, March 17

“80 For Brady” (PG-13) opens Friday, March 24

Finally

Movie ticket prices are $8 and $6. Event ticket prices vary. For more information, go to lincolntheater.net, call the box office at 563-3424, drop by the theater at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta, or email info@lincolntheater.net. Like Lincoln Theater on Facebook. Go to lincolntheater.net to sign up for Lincoln Theater’s weekly e-blast. Follow the theater on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Curtain going up!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

