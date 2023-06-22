At the Lincoln June 22, 2023 at 11:51 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLincoln Theater Launches Maine’s Newest Film FestivalCoastal Rivers Brings Wild & Scenic Film Festival to DamariscottaWild & Scenic Film Festival March 7Wild & Scenic Film Festival Highlights Outdoor Adventure, Environmental ActivismCastlebay Traces Traditions from the Old World to the New Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!