At the Lincoln August 17, 2023 at 10:01 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJohn and Francis Ford Film Festival at Lincoln Theater Aug. 20John and Francis Ford Film Festival at Lincoln TheaterJohn Wayne Classic Celebrates Maine’s Own John FordAt the LincolnThis Week at Harbor Theater Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!