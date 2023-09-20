At the Lincoln

A longtime passion project for star and Academy Award-winning actress Juliette Binoche, “Between Two Worlds,” opening Friday at Lincoln Theater, is adapted from Florence Aubenas’s bestselling nonfiction work “Le Quai de Ouistreham” (“The Night Cleaner”) and marks Emmanuel Carrère’s return to directing for the first time since 2008. Carrère has achieved world renown and acclaim as an author and has been described as the most exciting living writer!

‘Theater Camp’

(PG-13; 1 hour, 34 minutes)

Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the new original comedy “Theater Camp” as Amos and Rebecca-Diane — lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane, and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students to stage a masterpiece, and keep their beloved summer camp afloat.

Final showings Thursday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Presented in partnership with King Eider’s Pub.

‘Between Two Worlds’

(NR; 1 hour, 47 minutes)

Famed author Marianne Winckler (Juliette Binoche) goes undercover to investigate the exploitation of the working class in Northern France. She eventually lands a job as a cleaner on the cross-channel ferry and develops close connections with the other cleaning women, many of whom have extremely limited resources and income opportunities.

As she learns more about the plight of these workers, Marianne struggles with her deception towards them and tries to rationalize that it’s for the greater good.

Showings Friday, Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Thursday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Presented in partnership with J. Edward Knight Insurance.

Classic Film Club

‘Legends & Lovers’

Join us for season six of Lincoln Theater’s Classic Film Club, celebrating “Legends and Lovers” of Hollywood. Host and film historian Jeannie MacDonald will take us on a journey through these classic couples over six films from October through March.

Enrollment at $55 per person includes admission to all six screenings, free popcorn, and a free beverage from the bar or concessions.

This season’s lineup consists of “It Happened One Night,” “Roman Holiday,” “The Adventures of Robin Hood,” “To Have and Have Not,” “The Bad and the Beautiful,” and “Casablanca.”

Information on enrollment is available at lincolntheater.net or by grabbing a Classic Film Club brochure, available at the theater.

Coming soon

“Golda” (PG-13) opens Friday, Sept. 29

“It Happened One Night” (1934) plays Thursday, Oct. 5 and Friday, Oct. 6

Pumpkinfest free family film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (PG) and livestreamed regatta on Monday, Oct. 9

Great Art on Screen: “Titian: The Empire of Color” plays Thursday, Oct. 12 and Friday, Oct. 13

Finally

Movie ticket prices are $9 and $6. Event ticket prices vary. For more information, go to lincolntheater.net, call the box office at 563-3424, drop by the theater at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta, or email info@lincolntheater.net. Like Lincoln Theater on Facebook. Go to lincolntheater.net to sign up for Lincoln Theater’s weekly e-blast. Follow the theater on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Curtain going up!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

