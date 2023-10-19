At the Lincoln

Two special events coming up that are not to miss! The Met Live in HD returns for its 2023-2024 season, presenting nine incredible operas live from the stage in New York City. Kicking off the season is the new production and Met premiere, “Dead Man Walking.” And a special documentary feature about the incredible Umberto Eco comes to the big screen for two screenings only. Don’t filmmaker Davide Ferrario’s immersion into all things Eco and his library of the world.

‘The Origin of Evil’

(R; 2 hours, 3 minutes – French with English subtitles)

When Stéphane gets in touch with wealthy Serge, announcing that she is his long-abandoned daughter, his immediate family is none too thrilled.

As Stéphane embarks on an extended visit in hopes of getting to know Serge, she also becomes entangled with the hostile women who share a tense existence in his beautifully appointed mansion by the sea, all of whom are clearly unsettled by the arrival of Serge’s newly announced heir.

But Stéphane is a confident liar with secrets of her own, which writer-director Sébastien Marnier teases out with cool assurance in this wildly entertaining thriller that will keep you guessing all the way to the end.

Final showings Thursday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. (note early start time) and 7 p.m. Presented in partnership with Renys.

‘Joan Baez I Am A Noise’

(NR; 1 hour, 49 minutes)

Neither a conventional biopic nor a traditional concert film, “Joan Baez I Am A Noise” is a raw and intimate portrait of the legendary folk singer and activist that shifts back and forth through time as it follows Baez on her final tour and delves into her extraordinary archive, including newly discovered home movies, diaries, artwork, therapy tapes, and audio recordings.

Baez is remarkably revealing about her life on and off stage — from her lifelong emotional struggles to her civil rights work with Martin Luther King Jr. and a heartbreaking romance with a young Bob Dylan. A searingly honest look at a living legend, this film is a compelling and deeply personal exploration of an iconic artist who has never told the full truth of her life, as she experienced it, until now.

Showings Friday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Thursday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. Presented in partnership with Peapod Jewelry.

The Met Live in HD

‘Dead Man Walking’

(3 hours, 14 minutes; with one intermission)

A new production and Met premiere! American composer Jake Heggie’s compelling masterpiece, the most widely performed new opera of the last 20 years, arrives in cinemas in a haunting new production by Ivo van Hove.

Based on Sister Helen Prejean’s memoir about her fight for the soul of a condemned murderer, “Dead Man Walking” matches the high drama of its subject with Heggie’s beautiful and poignant music and a brilliant libretto by Tony and Emmy Award-winner Terrence McNally.

Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium, with mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato starring as Sister Helen. The outstanding cast also features bass-baritone Ryan McKinny as the death-row inmate Joseph De Rocher, soprano Latonia Moore as Sister Rose, and legendary mezzo-soprano Susan Graham — who sang Helen Prejean in the opera’s 2000 premiere — as De Rocher’s mother.

Plays Saturday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for youth ages 18 and younger. Subscriptions are still available for all nine operas at 10% off.

‘Umberto Eco: A Library of the World’

(NR; 1 hour, 20 minutes)

Davide Ferrario’s film takes us on a tour of Umberto Eco’s private library, guided by the author himself. Combining new footage with material he shot with Eco in 2015 for a video installation for the Venice Biennale, Ferrario documents this incredible collection and the man who amassed it.

As Eco leads us among the more than 50,000 volumes and his family reflects on his legacy, we also gain insight into the library of the mind of this vastly prolific and original thinker.

Plays for two screenings only Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m.

Coming soon

“Stop Making Sense” (PG) opens Friday, Oct. 27

“Carrie” (1976) plays Saturday, Oct. 28

“Late and Alone: An Intimate Portrait of Johnny Cash” concert Sunday, Oct. 29

“Roman Holiday” (1953) plays Thursday and Friday, Nov. 2-3

Finally

Movie ticket prices are $9 and $6. Event ticket prices vary. For more information, go to lincolntheater.net, call the box office at 563-3424, drop by the theater at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta, or email info@lincolntheater.net. Like Lincoln Theater on Facebook. Go to lincolntheater.net to sign up for Lincoln Theater’s weekly e-blast. Follow the theater on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Curtain going up!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

