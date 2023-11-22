At the Lincoln

For the first time since 2019, Santa Claus is not only coming to town, he’s coming to the Lincoln Theater! Join us for a magical morning filled with excitement and joy for the man in the red suit, and stay for a free family film screening of a new holiday favorite, “The Christmas Chronicles.” Ho! Ho! Ho!

‘The Christmas Chronicles’

(PG; 1 hour, 44 minutes)

Lincoln Theater and the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureaus’s Villages of Light are pleased to welcome Santa Claus back to the Lincoln Theater, Saturday, Nov. 25. Join us at 11 a.m. for an opportunity to meet Santa, and stay for a free screening of Netflix’s original film, “The Christmas Chronicles” beginning at noon.

In “The Christmas Chronicles” (PG), siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce hatch a scheme to capture Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. When the plan goes awry, the kids join forces with a somewhat jolly Saint Nick and his loyal elves to save the holiday before it’s too late.

Starring Kurt Russell, Darby Camp, and Judah Lewis. Let us know you’ll be joining us by reserving your seats through the Lincoln Theater website at lincolntheater.net. The free family screening is generously sponsored by Bred in the Bone.

Lincoln County Community Theater

‘Slow Food’

Tickets are on sale now for LCCT’s fall production! According to playwright Wendy MacLeod, “This is a play about the world’s worst waiter. And he’s probably been your waiter at some point.”

The service in this eatery is terrible and the food is scarce, which means the laughs come easily and often. “Slow Food” is a comedy through and through. It is Sartre meeting “Seinfeld” in a Greek restaurant.

The premise is simple. Irene and Peter, two vacationing empty-nesters, arrive famished at a Palm Springs restaurant after traveling from the East Coast and enduring the typical travel frustrations. But things don’t improve when their well-meaning waiter wants so much to shepherd them through the perfect dining experience that nothing — not even a breadbasket — can reach the table.

How could anyone be expected to put up with this impossibly unbearable situation? And yet, for these two empty-nesters, perhaps the slow service is more of a gift than either of them realize – sometimes waiting can open a heart.

Stars Carole Florman, Tom Handel, and Gregory J. Hawks. Showings Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for youth 18 and under.

Coming soon

Boston Camerata Christmas concert on Thursday, Dec. 7

“The Adventures of Robin Hood” (1938) plays Thursday, Dec. 7 and Friday, Dec. 8

“Anatomy of a Fall” (R) opens Friday, Dec. 8

Y-Arts presents “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” Thursday, Dec. 14 and Friday, Dec. 15

“Maestro” (R) opens Friday, Dec. 15

Finally

Movie ticket prices are $9 and $6. Event ticket prices vary. For more information, go to lincolntheater.net, call the box office at 563-3424, drop by the theater at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta, or email info@lincolntheater.net. Like Lincoln Theater on Facebook. Go to lincolntheater.net to sign up for Lincoln Theater’s weekly e-blast. Follow the theater on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Curtain going up!

