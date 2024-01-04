At the Lincoln

Talking Food in Maine returns! We are thrilled to welcome James Beard award winner Chef Lulu, of The Quarry, for the first intimate conversation of 2024.

‘Napoleon’

(R; 2 hours, 38 minutes)

“Napoleon” is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix.

Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

Final showing Thursday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. Presented in partnership with Supplies Unlimited.

‘To Have and Have Not’

(1944; 1 hour, 40 minutes)

The fourth film in season six of Lincoln Theater’s Classic Film Club celebrating the “Legends and Lovers” of Hollywood. Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall fell in love – on screen and off – in the movie that made Bacall a star.

Bogie plays Harry, a fishing boat captain in Martinique who refuses to smuggle French Resistance fighters onto the island. But when Harry meets Slim (Bacall, in her film debut), a sultry drifter who teaches him how to whistle, the action heats up and never cools down.

Howard Hawks directed this hit pic, loosely based on Ernest Hemingway’s novel. We are pleased to be joined by film historian and Classic Film Club host Jeannie MacDonald for a pre-film introduction and post-screening talkback.

Playing Thursday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. Presented in partnership with Drum & Drum Real Estate.

‘Fallen Leaves’

(NR; 1 hour, 21 minutes – In Finnish with English subtitles)

Award-winning filmmaker Aki Kaurismäki makes a masterful return with “Fallen Leaves,” a timeless, hopeful, and ultimately satisfying love story about two lonely souls’ path to happiness, and the numerous hurdles they encounter along the way.

Set in contemporary Helsinki, and shot through with Kaurismäki’s typically playful, idiosyncratic style and deadpan humor, this tender romantic tragicomedy is a timely reminder of the potency of movie-going from one of cinema’s living legends.

Showings Friday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Thursday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. Presented in partnership with Colby & Gale Inc.

The Met Live in HD: ‘Nabucco’

(3 hours, 6 minutes – with one intermission)

Ancient Babylon comes to life in this classic Met staging of biblical proportions. Baritone George Gagnidze stars as the imperious King Nabucco, alongside soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska, reprising her thrilling turn as his vengeful daughter Abigaille. Mezzo-soprano Maria Barakova and tenor SeokJong Baek are Fenena and Ismaele, whose love transcends politics, and bass Dmitry Belosselskiy repeats his celebrated portrayal of the high priest Zaccaria.

Daniele Callegari conducts Verdi’s exhilarating early masterpiece, which features the ultimate showcase for the great Met Chorus, the moving “Va, pensiero.”

A pre-opera talk with Dr. Morton Achter begins at 11:45 a.m. This is the 14th season of The Met: Live in HD for which Achter, a resident of Topsham and formerly of New Harbor, will present a series of pre-opera talks prior to selected broadcasts.

One showing only Saturday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for youth 18 and under.

Talking Food in Maine

Marilou Ranta

Talking Food in Maine: Intimate Conversations, now in its fourth season, is a free series of one-on-one conversations between “Mumbai to Maine” podcast host Cherie Scott and notable culinary pioneers who have made a substantial contribution to the culinary arts in the state of Maine.

The first guest this season is James Beard Foundation Award winner Marilou Ranta. Ranta was born in the Philippines and came to the United States in 1987, settling in Monson. In 2017, The Libra Foundation launched the Monson Arts Program, where artists come from all over the world to create their art right in Monson. Ranta was asked to cook meals for the resident artists twice a day. Apart from feeding the artists, The Quarry was born, a fine dining restaurant with a prix-fixe menu with five-courses.

Ranta creates classic dishes with small twists to make them like never before. Since then, Ranta has claimed a James Beard award for outstanding hospitality in 2023.

Free event Monday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. No tickets or reservations are required to attend. The Talking Food in Maine series is presented in partnership with King Eider’s Pub, Rising Tide Co-op, and Your Maine Concierge. Sponsored by The Newcastle Inn

‘A Dancer’s Journey to Live’

Lincoln Theater is pleased to welcome Korinn Mowrey for a live presentation of “A Dancer’s Journey to Live!” A motivational performer, through storytelling and dance Mowrey takes the audience through her journey as a successful professional dancer and her experience in battling anorexia nervosa while trying to lead a life full of love and laughter.

Through speech, dance, some humor, and little glimpses of jaw-dropping, romance-entwined plots–such as a most memorable one with Mowrey’s character stuck hanging from the rigging of a tall ship. Mowrey shares her journey of overcoming this eating disorder.

One performance Thursday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for youth 18 and under.

Coming soon

“Ferrari” (R) opens Friday, Jan. 12

National Theater Live: “Skylight” (R) Thursday, Jan. 18 and Friday, Jan. 19

“The Boy and The Heron” (PG-13) opens Friday, Jan. 19

Great Art on Screen – “Jeff Koons: An Intimate Portrait,” plays Thursday, Jan. 25 and Friday, Jan. 26

“The Boys in the Boat” (PG-13) opens Saturday, Jan. 27

Finally

Movie ticket prices are $9 and $6. Event ticket prices vary. For more information, go to lincolntheater.net, call the box office at 563-3424, drop by the theater at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta, or email info@lincolntheater.net.

