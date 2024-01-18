At the Lincoln January 18, 2024 at 10:22 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHarbor TheaterThis Week at Harbor TheaterPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionGouache-Painting the Natural WorldStasiowski Needle-Felted Sculptures at Markings Gallery Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!