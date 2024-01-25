At the Lincoln

Don’t miss your chance to be in the spotlight – join us for Lincoln County Community Theater auditions this Saturday!

‘The Boy and The Heron’

(PG-13; 2 hours, 4 minutes)

A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning.

A semiautobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki.

Final showing Thursday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. Presented in partnership with Renys.

Great Art On Screen

‘Jeff Koons: An Intimate Portrait’

(1 hour, 20 minutes)

This is not just a documentary but an amazing journey inside the mind of the most controversial artist of our time.

Jeff Koons is widely regarded as one of the most influential, popular and disputed artists of the last 30 years. This film will show the hidden mechanisms lying behind the person, the artist, and the Koons brand. It’s an intimate exploration of Koons’ consciousness aiming to discover what motivates him and shapes his incomparable vision.

With exclusive access to the Koons family home in York, Pennsylvania, the documentary investigates Koons’ roots and everyday life, follows him to New York City to his vast studio where tens of painters, sculptors and graphic designers are based, and then on to Qatar and Europe, to the Greek island of Hydra during his 2021 five exhibitions tour.

Plays for two screenings only on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for youth.

‘The Boys in the Boat’

(PG-13; 2 hours, 4 minutes)

“The Boys in the Boat” is a sports drama based on the No. 1 New York Times bestselling nonfiction novel written by Daniel James Brown. The film, directed by Oscar winner George Clooney, is about the 1936 University of Washington rowing team that competed for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world.

Showings Friday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Thursday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. Presented in partnership with Citizen Maine Home.

The Met Live in HD

‘Carmen’

(3 hours, 44 minutes, one intermission)

Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell reinvigorating the classic story with a staging that moves the action to the modern day and finds at the heart of the drama issues that could not be more relevant today: gendered violence, abusive labor structures, and the desire to break through societal boundaries.

Dazzling young mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina leads a powerhouse quartet of stars in the complex and volatile title role.

Broadcast live on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for youth.

General auditions

‘Beauty & The Beast’

Lincoln County Community Theater, the resident theater company of Damariscotta’s Lincoln Theater, is excited to announce general auditions for the upcoming spring musical, “Beauty & The Beast.” Performance dates are Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5.

Auditions will take place on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 1-4 p.m. in Skidompha Library’s Porter Hall. Please note that some of the principal roles have already been cast. For those auditioning, bring sheet music for a selection or two of your choice. An accompanist will be provided.

Rehearsals will begin as soon as possible. Ensemble rehearsals will be held on Sundays from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Additional rehearsals will be scheduled based on cast availability.

For more information, feel free to send us an email at info@lincolntheater.net. We look forward to seeing you at the audition. This could be your chance to get into the spotlight.

‘The Bad and the Beautiful’

(1952; 1 hour, 58 minutes)

Please join us for the fifth film in season six of Lincoln Theater’s Classic Film Club celebrating the “Legends & Lovers” of Hollywood. Kirk Douglas and Lana Turner deliver a searing peek inside Hollywood in a drama reminiscent of “Sunset Boulevard” and “All About Eve.”

Director Vincente Minnelli (“Gigi,” “An American in Paris”) captures the rise and fall of an unscrupulous producer (Douglas) who ruthlessly climbs the ladder of screen success, using and abusing an alcoholic star (Turner), B-movie director (Barry Sullivan), and Southern writer (Dick Powell) along the way.

We are pleased to be joined by film historian and Classic Film Club host Jeannie MacDonald for a pre-film introduction and post-screening talkback.

Showings Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $9 for adults and $6 for Lincoln Theater members and youth 18 and under. The showings are free to attend for Classic Film Club members.

Coming soon

“Poor Things” (R) opens Friday, Feb. 2

“In The Whale” (NR) plays Wednesday, Feb. 7

“In The Heat of The Night” (1967) showing Thursday and Friday, Feb. 8-9

“American Fiction” (R) opens Friday, Feb. 9

National Theatre Live: “Romeo & Juliet” (PG-13) plays Thursday and Friday, Feb. 15-16

Oscar-nominated short films opens Friday, Feb. 16

Finally

Movie ticket prices are $9 and $6. Event ticket prices vary. For more information, go to lincolntheater.net, call the box office at 563-3424, drop by the theater at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta, or email info@lincolntheater.net. Like Lincoln Theater on Facebook. Go to lincolntheater.net to sign up for Lincoln Theater’s weekly e-blast. Follow the theater on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Curtain going up!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

