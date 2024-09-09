At the Lincoln

Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road are “making their mark on bluegrass and fueling the future” according to Bluegrass Unlimited. Don’t miss them live in concert for one night only on the Lincoln Theater stage Friday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

‘Fly Me to the Moon’

(PG-13; 2 hours and 12 minutes)

Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, “Fly Me to the Moon” is a sharp, stylish romantic comedy set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing.

Brought in to fix NASA’s public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s (Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, the countdown truly begins.

Final showings Thursday, Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Presented in partnership with Colby and Gale Inc.

Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road concert

Characterized by No Depression Journal as “the future of bluegrass,” Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road twine innovation, tradition, and excellence into a unique musical experience.

Taking inspiration from the local Deep Gap legacy, North Carolina’s Liam Purcell began writing, performing, and storytelling from an early age. Though only in his 22nd year, Purcell has already established a name for himself in the world of American string band music. Growing up less than a mile away from the legendary guitarist Doc Watson, Purcell was steeped in Appalachian old-time and bluegrass traditions from an early age.

Audiences may recognize Purcell from his incredible banjo skills in Lincoln County Community Theater’s 2022 production of “Bright Star.” And if you didn’t hear him play then, you certainly don’t want to miss him now.

Joining Purcell on stage are Ella Jordan (fiddle), Rob McCormac (guitar), Jacob Smith (bass), Zack Vickers (banjo), and Alex Naismith (audio).

Live in concert for one night only, Friday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 and available in advance at lincolntheater.net or $5 for youth ages 18 and under. Tickets will also be available at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime at $20 for adults, $18 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for youth.

‘Widow Clicquot’

(R; 1 hour, 29 minutes)

After her husband’s untimely death, Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin Clicquot flouts convention by assuming the reins of the fledgling wine business they had nurtured together. Steering the company through dizzying political and financial reversals, she defies her critics and revolutionizes the champagne industry to become one of the world’s first great businesswomen.

Showings Saturday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Thursday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Presented in partnership with Renys.

Coming soon

“Twisters” (PG-13) opens Friday, Sept. 13

“Frances Floats” performance live on stage Friday, Sept. 20

“Sing Sing” (R) opens Saturday, Sept. 21

“Trusted Sources” (NR) showing Thursday, Sept. 26 (free)

Finally

Movie ticket prices are $9 and $6. Event ticket prices vary.

