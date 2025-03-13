At the Lincoln

Paddington Bear is a beloved character from childhood spanning generations. With his old hat, battered suitcase, duffel coat, and love of marmalade sandwiches, Paddington has taken us on many adventures since his first story, published in 1958. His latest big screen adventure opens Friday at Lincoln Theater – perfect for audiences of all ages!

‘September 5’

(R; 1 hour, 34 minutes)

During the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany, an American sports broadcasting team must adapt to live coverage the Israeli athletes being held hostage by a terrorist group.

Final showings Thursday, March 13 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Presented in partnership with J. Edward Knight.

‘Paddington in Peru’

(PG; 1 hour, 46 minutes)

When Paddington discovers his beloved aunt has gone missing from the Home for Retired Bears, he and the Brown family head to the jungles of Peru to find her. Determined to solve the mystery, they soon stumble across a legendary treasure as they make their way through the rainforests of the Amazon.

Showing Friday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, March 15 at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 16 at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 19 at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Thursday, March 20 at 3:30 and 7 p.m. Please note the special after-school weekday matinee times!

Presented in partnership with Skidompha Library.

The Met Live in HD

‘Fidelio’

(Approx. runtime 3 hours, 4 minutes with one intermission)

Following a string of awe-inspiring Live in HD performances, Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen returns to the Metropolitan Opera as Leonore, the faithful wife who risks everything to save her husband from the clutches of tyranny in Beethoven’s “Fidelio.”

Completing the distinguished cast is British tenor David Butt Philip as the political prisoner Florestan, Polish bass-baritone Tomasz Konieczny as the villainous Don Pizarro, veteran German bass René Pape as the jailer Rocco, Chinese soprano Ying Fang and German tenor Magnus Dietrich as the young Marzelline and Jaquino, and Danish bass Stephen Milling as the principled Don Fernando.

Susanna Mälkki conducts the performance, which will be transmitted live from the Met stage to cinemas worldwide.

Showing Saturday, March 15 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for youth.

Coming soon

“Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story” (NR) opens Friday, March 21

“No Other Land” (NR) opens Friday, March 21

“Ratified” (NR) showing Sunday, March 23

National Theatre Live: “Dr. Strangelove” (R) Thursday, March 27 and Friday, March 28

Finally

