At the Lincoln

Did you know that Lincoln Theater is turning 150 in January!? We are so excited and we want to hear all about your experiences here at the theater through the years – memories, photos, you name it! Please email us at info@lincolntheater.net or call 563-3424.

‘Materialists’

(R; 1 hour, 49 minutes)

A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex. Starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal.

Final showing Thursday, July 24 at 2 p.m.

Presented in partnership with Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.

‘Far Out: Life On & After the Commune’

(NR; 1 hour, 25 minutes)

This special event documentary screening tells the story of two rural New England communal farms, tracing 50 years in the lives of a group of New England writers, activists, and artists. It conveys not only how these “hippies” transformed Vermont and western Massachusetts, but also how rural life and the people they met changed them.

“Far Out” paints an intimate portrait of how this group of artists and activists dealt with the pressing issues of the day – gay and women’s rights, sexual freedom, nuclear power, raising children, the role of the family – to the realities of life, relationships, and money in an anarchic communal setting.

Following the film, join filmmaker Charles Light along with special guests Verandah Porche, a poet and commune resident; and Patty Carpenter, music composer and performer; for a postscreening discussion.

Playing for one show only Thursday, July 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for youth ages 18 and under.

‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’

(PG-13; 2 hours, 49 minutes)

Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise stars as Ethan Hunt in “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.”

Showings Friday, July 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, July 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 27 at noon and 5 p.m., and Wednesday, July 30 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Presented in partnership with MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital’s school-based health centers.

Lobster Country: A Conversation with Heather Cox Richardson and Richard Wahle

Join the Helping Hands of Round Pond as they welcome Heather Cox Richardson and Richard Wahle to Lincoln Theater for this special event, a benefit for the Round Pond Meetinghouse. This conversation between two local experts will address the changing lobster fishery in the Gulf of Maine and current state and federal policies impacting the industry.

Wahle is a lobster scientist, the former director of the Lobster Institute, and retired professor in the School of Marine Sciences at the University of Maine’s Darling Marine Center.

Richardson, professor of American history at Boston College, is the author of the New York Times bestseller “Democracy Awakening,” as well as creator of a popular nightly newsletter, “Letters from an American.”

Event Monday, July 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $100 general admission. This event is presented by Helping Hands of Round Pond. Tickets are available through their website at helpinghandsroundpond.org.

‘On Palatine Hill’

(NR; 40 minutes)

Join us for the premiere screening of “On Palatine Hill,” the latest film from local filmmaker Elias Bassett.

“On Palatine Hill” follows three brothers, Thomas, Caleb, and Adam, reuniting in their childhood home after the death of their father. Their father leaves behind the task of trekking into the woods and finding his hidden will, forcing the boys to reconcile with their past relationships with one another and what the future looks like for them, all while being haunted by their past relationships with their father.

Stars Joseph Lugosch, Cameron Kinney, Benno Hennig, Teralyn Reiter, and Tim Cunningham. Stick around after the screening for a conversation with the filmmakers.

Showing Tuesday, July 29 at 7 p.m. This is a free, nonticketed event with general admission.

‘The Goonies’

(PG; 1 hour, 54 minutes)

The summer blockbuster series is back! Celebrate summer at Lincoln Theater with a fantastic line up of family favorites. Whether you’re reliving the joy of seeing these classic films on the big screen or discovering them for the first time, these three movies are sure to delight audience members of all ages.

When two brothers find out they might lose their house they are desperate to find a way to keep their home. They find a treasure map and bring some friends along to find it. They are all out looking for the “X” and trying to get away from a group of bad guys who also want the treasure.

Showing Thursday, July 31 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Y-Arts presents

Disney’s ‘The Jungle Book KIDS’

Banished by the ferocious tiger, Shere Khan, a human boy named Mowgli and his panther friend, Bagheera, are on the run in the deepest parts of the jungle. On their journey, the two meet a sinister snake named Kaa, a herd of elephants and a giant bear named Baloo, who teaches them the swingin’ musical rhythms of the jungle.

After surviving a dangerous encounter with a band of monkeys led by King Louie, Mowgli, and Bagheera are forced to run for their lives. When Shere Khan returns, our heroes must rally their fellow animals into battle and restore peace throughout the jungle.

Performed live on stage Thursday, July 31 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission.

Coming soon

“F1” (PG-13) opens Friday, Aug. 1

Salt Bay Chamberfest presents “Earth Song,” Tuesday, Aug. 5 through Friday, Aug. 15

CatVideoFest opens Saturday, Aug. 9

“Kubo and the Two Strings” (PG) plays Sunday, Aug. 17 (free)

Finally

Movie ticket prices are $10 and $7. Event ticket prices vary. For more information, go to lincolntheater.org, call the box office at 563-3424, drop by the theater at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta, or email info@lincolntheater.org. Like Lincoln Theater on Facebook. Go to lincolntheater.org to sign up for Lincoln Theater’s weekly e-blast. Follow the theater on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Curtain going up!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

