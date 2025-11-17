At the Lincoln

Critics are calling “One Battle After Another” a major achievement for director Paul Thomas Anderson. Even as a big-budget action film, audiences still see his signature depth, style, and humanism. With stellar performances from Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, and two of the best car chases on the big screen this year, you want to be sure and catch this one while it’s at Lincoln Theater!

Exhibition on Screen

‘Caravaggio’

(NR; 1 hour, 30 minutes)

Five years in production, this is the most extensive film ever made about one of the greatest artists of all time – Caravaggio. Featuring masterpiece after masterpiece and with firsthand testimony from the artist himself on the eve of his mysterious disappearance, this beautiful new film reveals Caravaggio as never before.

Award-winning filmmakers David Bickerstaff and Phil Grabsky delve into the hidden narratives of Caravaggio’s life, piecing together clues embedded within his incredible art. The intriguing self-depictions within his works — sometimes disguised, sometimes in plain sight — offer a rare window into his psyche and personal struggles.

Showing Thursday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for youth.

‘One Battle After Another’

(R; 2 hours, 41 minutes)

Bob is a washed-up revolutionary who lives in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off-grid with his spirited and self-reliant daughter, Willa. When his evil nemesis resurfaces and Willa goes missing, the former radical scrambles to find her as both father and daughter battle the consequences of their pasts.

Playing Friday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Thursday, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. Note early start times. Presented in partnership with The Lincoln County News.

National Theatre Live

‘Inter Alia’

(R; 1 hour, 45 minutes with no intermission)

Oscar-nominated Rosamund Pike (“Gone Girl,” “Saltburn”) is Jessica in the much-anticipated next play from the team behind “Prima Facie.”

Jessica Parks is a smart Crown Court judge at the top of her career. Behind the robe, she is a karaoke fiend, a loving wife and a supportive parent. When an event threatens to throw her life completely off balance, can she hold her family upright?

Writer Suzie Miller and director Justin Martin reunite following their global phenomenon “Prima Facie,” with this searing examination of modern motherhood and masculinity.

Showing Thursday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for youth. Sponsored by First National Bank and First National Wealth Management.

Coming soon

“The Last Class” (NR) opens Friday, Nov. 21

The Met Live in HD “Arabella” plays Saturday, Nov. 22

“A Peace of Forest” encore and Lincoln Theater fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 23

“Eleanor the Great” (PG-13) opens Friday, Nov. 28

Finally

Movie ticket prices are $10 and $7. Event ticket prices vary. Unless otherwise specified, Wednesday matinee screenings contain open captions. For more information, go to lincolntheater.org, call the box office at 563-3424, drop by the theater at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta, or email info@lincolntheater.org. Like Lincoln Theater on Facebook. Go to lincolntheater.org to sign up for Lincoln Theater’s weekly e-blast. Follow the theater on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Curtain going up!

