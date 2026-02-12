At the Lincoln

Ralph Fiennes returns to the big screen in the NY Times Critic’s Pick, “The Choral” opening Friday at Lincoln Theater. This quietly powerful and deeply human film includes soaring music, intimate performances, and a story about connection, discipline, and hope. It’s the kind of cinematic experience that lingers long after the final note fades.

‘Song Sung Blue’

(PG-13; 2 hours, 12 minutes)

Based on a true story, two down-on-their-luck musicians (Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson) form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it’s never too late to find love and follow your dreams.

Final showings Thursday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Presented in partnership with Gifts at 136.

‘The Choral’

(R; 1 hour, 53 minutes)

As war rages on the Western Front in 1916, the Choral Society in Ramsden, Yorkshire has lost most of its men to the army. The choral’s ambitious committee, determined to press ahead, decides to recruit local young males to swell their ranks. They must also engage a new chorus master, and despite their suspicions that he has something to hide, their best bet seems to be Dr. Henry Guthrie (Ralph Fiennes) — driven, uncompromising, and recently returned from a career in Germany.

As conscription papers start to arrive, the whole community discovers that the best response to the chaos that is laying waste to their lives is to make music together.

Showings Friday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Thursday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.

Presented in partnership with Drum & Drum Real Estate.

‘When Harry Met Sally’

(1989; R; 1 hour, 35 minutes)

The smart, endlessly quotable romantic comedy that redefined the genre for a generation. Directed by Rob Reiner and written by Nora Ephron, the film follows Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) over the course of 12 years as they debate love, friendship, and whether men and women can ever truly be “just friends.”

With razor-sharp dialogue, iconic performances, and one of cinema’s most famous deli scenes, “When Harry Met Sally” remains a funny, honest, and deeply charming look at how love has a habit of showing up when you least expect it.

Plays for one show only Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

National Theatre Live

‘Hamlet’

(PG-13; 3 hours)

Olivier Award-winner Hiran Abeysekera (“Life of Pi”) is Hamlet in this fearless, contemporary take on William Shakespeare’s famous tragedy. Trapped between duty and doubt, surrounded by power and privilege, young Prince Hamlet dares to ask the ultimate question – you know the one.

National Theatre Deputy Artistic Director Robert Hastie (“Standing at the Sky’s Edge,” “Operation Mincemeat”) directs this sharp, stylish, and darkly funny reimagining.

Showings Thursday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. Ticket are $15 for adults, $13 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for youth ages 18 and under.

Broadcasts from National Theatre Live are generously sponsored by First National Bank and First National Wealth Management.

Finally

