Audiences Vote for ‘Modern Classics’ on Lincoln Theater Big Screen

As part of its yearlong 150th anniversary celebration, Lincoln Theater is inviting audiences to help shape a special film series honoring one of the theater’s most enduring traditions: cinema.

After kicking off the anniversary with a look back at the silent film era, Lincoln Theater is now turning its attention to “Modern Classics,” a new series that has theatergoers selecting which films appear on the big screen.

For “Modern Classics,” Lincoln Theater compiles a list of 10 films, all within one category, spanning decades from the 1960s to today. This list is them shared with weekly e-newsletter subscribers and social media followers who get to vote for the two films they would most like to see on the big screen.

The first category, visionary directors, featured landmark films from filmmakers whose distinctive styles and storytelling approaches have left a lasting mark on cinema. After voting concluded, two audience favorites emerged: Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” and Joel and Ethan Coen’s “Fargo.”

Widely regarded as one of the most influential science fiction films ever made, “2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968) follows astronaut Dr. Dave Bowman and the sentient computer HAL 9000 on a mysterious journey that explores humanity, technology, and evolution. Kubrick’s groundbreaking visual effects and commitment to scientific realism helped redefine what science fiction could achieve on screen.

“2001: A Space Odyssey” will be shown Friday, June 12 at 2 p.m. and Saturday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m.

“Fargo” (1996) blends crime, dark comedy, and human drama in the Coen brothers’ distinctive style. Set in Minnesota, the film follows a desperate car salesman whose plan to kidnap his own wife unravels into a series of violent and unexpected events. Its memorable characters and unique tone have made it a modern classic and a frequent fixture on lists of the greatest American films.

“Fargo” will screen Friday, June 12 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 13 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for both films are $10 for adults and $7 for Lincoln Theater members and youth. Tickets can be purchased at lincolntheater.org and at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime.

The next category, iconic performances, will highlight films with unforgettable acting achievements from the silver screen. These titles will be announced this month with the winning films to screen in July.

Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. the heart of downtown Damariscotta. For more information, go to lincolntheater.org, email info@lincolntheater.org, or call 563-3424.

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