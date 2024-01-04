Auditions Scheduled for Waldo Theatre’s Staging of ‘Now and Then’ January 4, 2024 at 10:22 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAuditions Scheduled for Waldo Theatre’s Staging of ‘Now And Then’‘Homer Bound’ Rehearsals Underway at The WaldoLive Theater Will Return to The Waldo on June 17‘Homer Bound’ Opens at The Waldo Theatre Sept. 30Waldo Theatre Moves ‘Our Town’ to June Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!