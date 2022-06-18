This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The public is warmly invited to attend a free, in-person talk and signing on Monday, June 20, at 7 p.m. with author Adam White to celebrate the recent release of his debut novel, “The Midcoast.”

Set primarily in and around Damariscotta, “The Midcoast” has received rave reviews since its publication earlier this month.

The novel, which is a Publishers Weekly “Top 10 Summer Read,” tells the riveting story of a family of lobstermen who skyrocket from poverty to wealth and a local writer obsessed with their rise.

The novel’s narrator, Andrew, has recently returned to his hometown after years away to find a family, who he remembered as modest lobstermen, now flourishing. Ed and Steph Thatch have amassed a surprising amount of wealth and influence. Curious and a little envious, Andrew investigates the recent history of the Thatch family and, in doing so, uncovers small-town secrets that lie beneath the American Dream.

White grew up in Damariscotta and, in high school, worked at a lobster pound, an experience that gave him a look into the life of someone whose future as a lobsterman had already been decided, much like Ed Thatch. Ten years in the making, “The Midcoast” is a story that has persisted in White’s head ever since he turned in the first chapter as an MFA candidate at Columbia University.

White is also an award-winning screenwriter who has won a grant from the Sundance Institute, been nominated for an Emmy as co-producer of a documentary about American healthcare, and served as story consultant on the Oscar-nominated documentary “Cartel Land.”

White now lives with his wife and son in Boston where he teaches writing and coaches lacrosse.

Copies of “The Midcoast” ($27) are now available for purchase at the bookshop. Left Bank Books is located at 109 Church St., in downtown Belfast, and there’s ample, free parking in front of the shop and in an adjacent city lot.

This event is free but reservations are required. For more information call 338-9009 or email info@leftbankbookshop.com. Masks are greatly appreciated, regardless of vaccination status.

