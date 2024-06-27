Author Reads from ‘Harry & Hilda: Letters from Home’

Listen to Jennifer Hamlin Church read from her book “Harry & Hilda: Letters Home” at the Rutherford Library in South Bristol at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3.

Many may be familiar with Barbara Cooney’s book “Miss Rumphius.” The real Lupine Lady was Hilda Edwards Hamlin, Jennifer’s grandmother, who emigrated from England and eventually settled in Christmas Cove.

By sorting through hundreds of letters and diary entries, Hamlin Church has produced this fascinating look into Hilda Hamlin’s life beyond the sowing of lupine seeds.

Hamlin Church lives in southeast Michigan and visits Coastal Maine and Christmas Cove regularly. She is a graduate of Middlebury College and the University of Minnesota and has worked as a writer and editor in many settings. “Harry & Hilda: Letters Home” is her third book.

For more information, call 644-1882, email sblibrary2000@gmail.com, or check the Facebook page for Rutherford Library Maine. The library is located at 2000 Route 129 in South Bristol. Regular hours are noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

