Author to Offer Online Writing Workshops

Award-winning author, Jodi Paloni, will offer generative writing workshops in the “gateless writing method” online via Zoom in September. The “gateless writing method” is founded on the idea that humans are naturally inclined to connect by sharing their stories, that everyone has an interesting story to tell, and that supportive feedback provides encouragement to the writer in the next stage of the writing practice.

Generating new material is the goal of these sessions. Some writers come to write for their own enjoyment, while others go on to publish their work. All genres, writing styles, and levels of writing experience are welcome. A six-week salon series will begin after Labor Day and run weekly through mid-October. Writers may choose to attend Tuesday mornings, from 9 – 11:15 a.m. or Thursday evenings, 6:30 – 8:45 p.m.

A special series focused on the practice of embodied writing will take place on Tuesday evening, 6:30 – 9 p.m. and offers writing support between sessions.

Paloni is a lifelong educator, a certified “gateless writing” teacher, and gestalt creativity coach. She has an MFA in writing from Vermont College of Fine Arts.

Writers may register online at bit.ly/2Yqedva, or by emailing jodipaloni@gmail.com, or by calling 677-2635.

