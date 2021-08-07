Authors to Discuss New Anthology

On Monday, Aug. 9 from 7-8 p.m., local award-winning author Jodi Paloni, of Bristol, will host a group of writers in a reading event celebrating the new anthology, “North by Northeast 2, New Short Fiction by Maine Writers,” published by Littoral Books, of Portland.

Featured guests will be Anne Elliot, Eleanor Morse, and Joshua Rich. Each writer will read a short excerpt of his or her story from the collection. The reading will be followed by a panel discussion, a Q-and-A with the audience, and a few remarks from editor and publisher Agnes Bushell.

“’North by Northeast 2’ makes it clear what hammocks hung by the lake are really for: a story at a time, and stories of our time, each to be savored alone, all to be savored together,” celebrated author Bill Roorbach wrote in his review. “Because these Maine writers stretch the form both around the world and around the state, they help us redefine community, one vivid character, one belly laugh, one sad sigh at a time, new voices alongside the familiar.”

The Bristol Area Library will host the Zoom event. To register, email bal2021events@gmail.com. An invitation to the meeting will be sent the day before the presentation.

This will be the last in the series of six Zoom presentations by the Bristol Area Library. Subjects have alternated between local themes and authors.

