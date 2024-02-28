Ballads and Blarney at Broad Bay Congregational Church March 17

Maine’s premier Celtic folk duo Castlebay will perform a concert of traditional Irish music at Broad Bay Congregational Church, at 941 Main St. in Waldoboro, on St. Patrick’s Day, Sunday, March 17.

Beginning at 4:15 p.m., Julie Lane and Fred Gosbee will sing ballads and blarney gleaned from Maine’s rich Irish tradition, accompanying themselves with a 12-string guitar, Celtic harp, fiddle, and tin whistle.

For decades, the two musicians have been exploring the archives of music collected in Maine, gathering hundreds of traditional songs, many of which came from the Irish who immigrated and made their homes here.

In between songs, Castlebay will share the lore and history of Maine’s musical legacy of ballads of romance and rogues, shipwreck and survival, and humor and blarney.

Many of the songs, transcribed and “mended” by Castlebay, are in their first book, “Songs of Ships and Sailors,” and part of their series, “Bygone Ballads of Maine.” Castlebay has toured the eastern U.S., Scotland, England, and Ireland and released over two dozen recordings. For more information, go to castlebay.net.

While donations are gratefully accepted, Castlebay’s performance is one of three free St. Patrick’s Day events in the village.

At 2 p.m. the film “Riverdance 25” shows at The Waldo Theatre, at 916 Main St. Odd Alewives Farm Brewery, at 99 Old Route 1, will host live, local music from 3-5 p.m.

