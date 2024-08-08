Bands for Books 2024

The Friends of the Wiscasset Public Library urge everyone to mark their calendars for their annual fundraiser, Bands for Books to will be held on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, at Lakehurst Lodge in Damariscotta.

The Salty Dogs will once again provide music. The group has proven to be the perfect pairing for this party. Their enthusiastic music has never failed to fill the dance floor.

Lakehurst Lodge has been owned and operated by the Pinkham family for over four generations. Located off the Egypt Road in rural Damariscotta, the lodge has been in operation since the early 1930s.

Lakehurst Lodge was originally an attached barn to the manor house (circa late 1820s) that is currently adjacent to the lodge on the property. The lodge was relocated to its present site in the 1920s and operated as a restaurant and dance hall where live bands played during weekend dances for several decades.

Lakehurst Lodge is a rustic timber framed barn facility that is the perfect country setting for this event. Ticket prices are still just $20 each prior to the event and $25 at the door.

Tickets are now available at the library, 21 High St., Wiscasset, or by calling the treasurer of the Friends of the Wiscasset Public Library, Lynn Maloney, 798-2831, or email lynnmaloney5@yahoo.com.

