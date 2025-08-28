Barbershop Chorus Show Sept. 13

A cappella music will fill the air once again on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. at Water of Life Lutheran Church, at 618 Route 1 in Newcastle.

Barbershop choruses participating in the show include the Nor’easters, FairWinds Mixed Barbershop Chorus, and special guest Maine-ly Harmony, a women’s chorus from Gardiner.

A cappella means voices only, just the beautiful chords of four-part harmony without any instrumentation accompanying it. Groups work hard at making those perfect harmonies and staying in pitch to the true key of each song.

Songs will include favorites like “Sentimental Journey,” “Chances Are,” “Lida Rose,” “In My Life,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” “Under the Boardwalk,” “Little Darlin’,” and “Banana Boat,” as well as some spiritual and patriotic pieces.

In addition, there will be a silent auction held during the concert with the winners announced at the end of intermission. Cash, checks, and PayPal will all be accepted. Auction items include homemade quilts, wall hangings, jewelry, items made from wood, and much more.

Tickets will be available at the door for $20 for adults and $5 for ages under 18.

For more information, call Kathy Robitaille at 542-7699.

